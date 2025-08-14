ETV Bharat / state

31-Year-Old Woman From Odisha's Pipili Suffers 90% Burns, Admitted To Bhubaneswar Hospital

Puri: The spate of burn cases continues unabated in Odisha. In another shocking incident, a 31-year-old woman from Pipili in Puri district has been hospitalised after sustaining severe burn injuries on Wednesday evening.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 6 PM at a rented house 'Naveen Niwas' near Jayapur Chack in Pipili, where the woman was staying with her husband. The woman's family lives closeby in Darji Sahi.

Following the mishap, locals rushed her to Pipili Hospital at around 7 PM. Doctors there said she has suffered 90 percent burns. After a preliminary treatment, the woman was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Reports suggest that the house has been completely gutted in the fire. While the exact cause of the blaze is still unknown, Pipili police have launched an investigation, and a scientific team from Bhubaneswar has also reached the spot to collect evidence.

A doctor said, "The woman has suffered 90 percent burns. After initial treatment at Pipili Hospital, she has been shifted to Capital Hospital. The woman is 31 years old."