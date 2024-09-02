Woman From Maharashtra With Two Sons Goes Missing After Jumping Into Brahmaputra In Dibrugarh

Moran (Assam): A woman along with her two children went missing after jumping into the river Brahmaputra. The incident occurred at the Bogibeel Bridge around 6 PM on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

The woman posted a story on her Whatsapp status leaving a cryptic message from the incident site before jumping into the river.

The family belongs to Maharashtra: The woman hails from Maharashtra and was living with her husband and two children in Likabali of Dhemaji. Her husband is an Army man who is posted at the Likabali Military Station.

It is learnt that the woman's name is Poonam Udgere, wife of Nagnath Udgere and the two children are Arnab and Arau Udgere. Arnab is a student in Class II while Arau is a student studying in Class I. The family has been residing in Assam since April of this year. The two sons were aged five and seven respectively.

Emotional WhatsApp status before disappearance: It has been learnt the woman posted a photo of her two children and a video on WhatsApp that revealed the location near the Bogibeel Bridge. She wrote a cryptic message along with the post "Sorry Baccho" and put it up as her WhatsApp status before the disappearance. Soon after seeing the status on the mobile phone, the husband arrived at the scene near the bridge.

Her husband Nagnath Ugdere said after watching the status he tried to contact his wife over the phone to know their whereabouts but got no answer after many attempts. Udgere told reporters, "We have been in Likabali since April this year. My wife came out of Likabali Military Station this afternoon with the children. My wife didn't tell me anything. She has gone missing since then. I called several times but she did not respond. The status of her WhatsApp was a picture of the two boys and a video of the place. The status read 'Sorry Baccho'.

The footwear of the missing trio, a bag and the woman's mobile phone were recovered from the scene.

Police & SDRF on the hunt for the family: However, Assam Police are investigating the incident. Police accompanied Nagnath Ugdere and searched the area till late on Sunday night but without any success. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were unable to rescue the woman and her children due to adverse night conditions. The search resumed again Monday morning however till now there has been no success.