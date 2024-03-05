Woman Lives With Friend's Body for Three Days in Uttar Pradesh: Police

Mathura: In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman was found sleeping with the body of her friend, disowned by her family, for three days by sprinkling her body with a scent to remove the foul smell from the decomposing body in Mathura district of the state, police said.

The shocking incident has come to light from Mahuan village under Farah police station limits of Mathura. Divulging further details about the incident, Superintendent of Police City Dr Arvind Kumar said that they received a distress call from the locals at Mahuan village that a foul smell was emanating from a house there.

Following the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The team of police reached the spot and broke the door and recovered the body of the woman.

SP City Dr Arvind Kumar said that the body was recovered from a house by the police and has been sent for post-mortem. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the deceased identified as Ganga Devi, who had been disowned by her family, was staying at the house of her friend Hema for some time now, the SP said.

After the post mortem report and after collecting evidence, action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light, added the SP.

The circumstances around the death of the woman are not known. Sources said that the locals noticed the foul smell and informed the police after becoming suspicious about an untoward incident.