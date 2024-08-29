Delhi: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit In Ranhola

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in a house in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area early Thursday, police said.

The woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing, they said. It is yet to be verified if they were married. Police said they received a call around 5.30 am and a team recovered her body from the house. Footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the movements of the man, they said.

"A woman was murdered in a flat in Ranhola police station area. The accused had rented the flat a few days ago. He killed the woman by slitting her throat at night. It is being investigated whether the woman was his wife or live-in partner. The body has been sent for postmortem," a police official said.