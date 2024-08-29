ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit In Ranhola

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

A woman's throat-slit body was found in a house in outer Delhi's Rahola area on Thursday. The woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in a house in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area early Thursday, police said.

The woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing, they said. It is yet to be verified if they were married. Police said they received a call around 5.30 am and a team recovered her body from the house. Footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the movements of the man, they said.

"A woman was murdered in a flat in Ranhola police station area. The accused had rented the flat a few days ago. He killed the woman by slitting her throat at night. It is being investigated whether the woman was his wife or live-in partner. The body has been sent for postmortem," a police official said.

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in a house in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area early Thursday, police said.

The woman was staying at the rented accommodation with a man, who is missing, they said. It is yet to be verified if they were married. Police said they received a call around 5.30 am and a team recovered her body from the house. Footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to trace the movements of the man, they said.

"A woman was murdered in a flat in Ranhola police station area. The accused had rented the flat a few days ago. He killed the woman by slitting her throat at night. It is being investigated whether the woman was his wife or live-in partner. The body has been sent for postmortem," a police official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI WOMAN MURDERWOMAN BODY FOUNDRANHOLA MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.