Woman Found Dead, Naked With Injury Marks In Rajasthan

Hanumangarh: A woman was found dead and in a naked state near a water tank of a park in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Wednesday, police said.

The body, spotted in a posh colony of Hanumangarh Junction by morning walkers, who had come to the park this morning, caused shock and sensation in the entire area. They immediately informed the police following which, a team from the Junction police station reached the spot. DSP Meenakshi and Junction police station in-charge Laxman Singh Rathore also arrived here while a forensic team was called in to collect evidence from the spot.

According to police, the body had multiple injury marks and has been identified as a local resident of Hanumangarh Junction. Some medical documents were recovered from the side of the body and these are currently being probed. Police said the body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem.

Circle Officer (CO) Meenakshi said that the case is being investigated from every angle. "After autopsy, the cause of death will become clear and investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident," the CO said.

Currently, the body is at the district hospital mortuary. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined and people living near the park are also being questioned, police said.

"The case will be solved very soon. People living in nearby areas said they had seen this young woman and a youth sitting under a Peepal tree in this park last evening. CCTV footage will help to ascertain as to what had happened after that," a senior official said.