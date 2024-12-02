ETV Bharat / state

Woman Farmer Jailed Over Fertilizer Dispute In Madhya Pradesh; Released After Two Days Amid Protests

Protests erupted in Karera, Madhya Pradesh after a 35-year-old widow was denied bail and sent to jail for ‘disturbing public peace’.

A woman farmer (R) had to spend two days in jail over a dispute during fertiliser distribution in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh
A woman farmer (R) had to spend two days in jail over a dispute during fertiliser distribution in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Shivpuri: A 35-year-old woman farmer in Karera town here in Madhya Pradesh was jailed in a fertilizer distribution dispute. The woman farmer, a widow, had to spend two days behind bars after the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), reportedly, refused to grant her bail. She was released on Sunday evening after protests and intervention by the Kisan Congress.

How the dispute and clash escalated
Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday when the woman stood in line to collect a fertilizer token. Another woman in the queue questioned her farmer status and accused her of being a laborer. This led to heated arguments between the two women.

The situation escalated when police officers present at the scene intervened and allegedly dragged the woman from the line and took her to the police station. She was charged under the sections related to disturbing public peace.

Police action questioned
The woman was produced before the SDM court, where she was remanded to jail. Despite efforts, she remained in custody for two days until her bail was granted on Sunday evening.

“Was the offense so severe that she had to be sent to jail and denied bail for two days?” questioned Kisan Congress leader Man Singh Fauji. “It was only after we threatened protests that her bail was accepted,” he added.

Police justification
Karera Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Chhawai while defending police actions stated, “The woman was causing disturbance in the fertilizer token distribution and got engaged into heated arguments with other women.”

“At first, male (police) officers tried to calm her down, followed by female officers, but she continued to create nuisance.” Due to her misconduct and disruption of public peace, a case was registered against her under public peace disruption charges. She was produced before the SDM court, from where she was sent to jail,” the SHO added.

Read more:

  1. Farmer's unusual request to India's president
  2. Widow takes up farming to sustain her family of three

Shivpuri: A 35-year-old woman farmer in Karera town here in Madhya Pradesh was jailed in a fertilizer distribution dispute. The woman farmer, a widow, had to spend two days behind bars after the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), reportedly, refused to grant her bail. She was released on Sunday evening after protests and intervention by the Kisan Congress.

How the dispute and clash escalated
Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday when the woman stood in line to collect a fertilizer token. Another woman in the queue questioned her farmer status and accused her of being a laborer. This led to heated arguments between the two women.

The situation escalated when police officers present at the scene intervened and allegedly dragged the woman from the line and took her to the police station. She was charged under the sections related to disturbing public peace.

Police action questioned
The woman was produced before the SDM court, where she was remanded to jail. Despite efforts, she remained in custody for two days until her bail was granted on Sunday evening.

“Was the offense so severe that she had to be sent to jail and denied bail for two days?” questioned Kisan Congress leader Man Singh Fauji. “It was only after we threatened protests that her bail was accepted,” he added.

Police justification
Karera Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Chhawai while defending police actions stated, “The woman was causing disturbance in the fertilizer token distribution and got engaged into heated arguments with other women.”

“At first, male (police) officers tried to calm her down, followed by female officers, but she continued to create nuisance.” Due to her misconduct and disruption of public peace, a case was registered against her under public peace disruption charges. She was produced before the SDM court, from where she was sent to jail,” the SHO added.

Read more:

  1. Farmer's unusual request to India's president
  2. Widow takes up farming to sustain her family of three

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISPUTE DURING PURCHASE FERTILIZERWOMAN FARMER JAILED MPWOMAN FARMER JAILEDWOMAN FARMER FERTILIZER DISPUTE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.