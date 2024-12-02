ETV Bharat / state

Woman Farmer Jailed Over Fertilizer Dispute In Madhya Pradesh; Released After Two Days Amid Protests

A woman farmer (R) had to spend two days in jail over a dispute during fertiliser distribution in Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Shivpuri: A 35-year-old woman farmer in Karera town here in Madhya Pradesh was jailed in a fertilizer distribution dispute. The woman farmer, a widow, had to spend two days behind bars after the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), reportedly, refused to grant her bail. She was released on Sunday evening after protests and intervention by the Kisan Congress.

How the dispute and clash escalated

Reportedly, the incident occurred on Friday when the woman stood in line to collect a fertilizer token. Another woman in the queue questioned her farmer status and accused her of being a laborer. This led to heated arguments between the two women.

The situation escalated when police officers present at the scene intervened and allegedly dragged the woman from the line and took her to the police station. She was charged under the sections related to disturbing public peace.

Police action questioned

The woman was produced before the SDM court, where she was remanded to jail. Despite efforts, she remained in custody for two days until her bail was granted on Sunday evening.