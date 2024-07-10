Woman 'Falls Off' Train In Telangana After 'Drunk Man Misbehaves' With Her

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman suffered injuries after "falling" from a train in Miryalguda town of Telangana after a "drunk" man allegedly misbehaved with her in the coach.

The incident was reported on Tuesday when the Visakha Express crossed Miryalaguda Railway station. The man, in his 30s, too fell off the sleeper coach of the train and sustained injuries, a Government Railway Police official said on Wednesday, adding the two were admitted in different hospitals and they were safe.

The woman, a teacher in a private school in Hyderabad, was travelling alone to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, after boarding the train at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The woman's husband later lodged a complaint with police alleging that the "drunk" man, who was standing near the door in the coach misbehaved and touched her inappropriately as she was returning after washing her hands near the washroom when both fell off the train. Another GRP official said after getting information about the incident from some passengers they rushed to the spot and shifted the woman and the man to different hospitals.

The man, however, told police that when the brake was applied suddenly he caught the woman and due to the jerk both fell from the train and claimed he did not misbehave with her. The man was found in an inebriated condition, the official said. A case was registered and further investigation was on, the official added.