Designing Success From Fabric Jewellery, Entrepreneur Redefines Signature Sambalpuri Textile

Sambalpur: In 2020, the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, and for Jyoti Meher, a mehndi and makeup artist in Sambalpur, it meant an abrupt end to her income. With her husband’s photography business also affected, financial struggles affected the couple in a big way. Amid this crisis, Jyoti happened to watch a tutorial video by jewellery designer and the idea that struck her, gave a new perspective to her way of life.

Inspired by the video by Palak Sharma, an Ahmedabad based designer, Jyoti began experimenting in making jewellery out of fabric. She started with leftover Sambalpuri fabric from her sewing projects and discarded scraps from local tailor shops. Combining these fabrics with materials like MDF wood, oxidized metal, pearls, and shells, she created unique jewellery pieces. Starting with just Rs 5,000 borrowed from her husband, Jyoti launched her home-based business in 2021.

From Small Beginnings to Big Breaks

Initially, Jyoti worked from home, crafting intricate earrings, necklaces, and bangles that showcased the vibrant Sambalpuri designs. Her creations quickly gained attention, and customers began placing orders. Encouraged by the demand, she ventured online in August 2022. Within months, her sales skyrocketed, and she earned her first major profit of Rs 18,000, bolstering her confidence.

Today, Jyoti’s Sambalpuri jewellery outlet, located on Sakapada Road near the Hanuman Temple in Sambalpur, is a bustling hub. Customers flock to her shop for handcrafted jewellery priced between Rs 100 and Rs 600.

Empowering Women Through Employment

What started as a solo endeavor has now become a source of livelihood for eight women, each finding financial independence through Jyoti’s initiative. The women, who work part-time for 2–3 hours daily for Jyoti, earn a steady income while balancing other responsibilities.

• Rima Behera, a civil engineering diploma graduate from Ainthapali, joined Jyoti’s team after seeing an opportunity on social media. “I was unemployed at home and didn’t know what to do. After training for four days, I started earning my pocket money. Even when I get a job later, I want to continue working here part-time,” she says.

• Barsa Rani Behera, a married woman initially hesitant to work due to family resistance, convinced her husband to support her decision. “I wanted to contribute to the family income and become self-reliant. Working here has made me realize I can do something for myself,” she says.

• Ruchika Behera, inspired by Jyoti’s social media posts, underwent training to join the team. “Seeing the jewellery designs online, I wanted to be part of this. Now, I’m earning and supporting myself,” she says.

A Vibrant Product Range

The jewellery crafted at Jyoti’s outlet combines traditional Sambalpuri fabric with modern design elements. Earrings, necklaces, and bangles made with oxidized metal, pearls, and shells are the most sought-after items. With prices starting at Rs 100, the jewellery caters to customers across economic strata. The shop also offers wholesale options, generating weekly sales of Rs 15,000 and daily retail sales of Rs 3,000.

A crucial element of Jyoti’s success lies in the training she received from Palak Sharma. By attending webinars and master classes, she learned the nuances of designing and marketing jewellery. She has also been in touch with Sharma over phone and gets nuggets of wisdom in the business from her.

Challenges and Triumphs

Jyoti’s path however was not without hurdles. Convincing her family, managing finances, and scaling her business during a pandemic were difficult to overcome. Yet, she made way out of troubled days and came up trumps.

“I always loved designing, whether it was mehndi, makeup, or dresses. When I made my first pair of earrings from leftover fabric, the appreciation I received motivated me to explore further,” Jyoti recalls.

Jyoti plans to expand her business further, exploring new designs and reaching more customers through e-commerce platforms. Her dream is to create a global market for Sambalpuri fabric jewellery, preserving Odisha’s rich heritage while empowering more women in her community.

Jyoti Meher’s journey is an inspiring tale of resilience and innovation. From a struggling artist during the pandemic to a successful entrepreneur and employer, she has not only uplifted herself but also created opportunities for others. Her Sambalpuri jewellery business is a testament to the power of creativity and the potential of small businesses to make a big impact.