ETV Bharat / state

Woman Ends Life During Video Call With Boyfriend In Thane; Her Family Accuses Him Of Harassment

The woman was on a video call with her boyfriend when she took her life. She was cremated without an autopsy.

Woman Ends Life During Video Call With Boyfriend In Thane; Her Family Accuses Him Of Harassment
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 31, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting his detention after accusations of harassment and blackmail, a police source said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Titwala area on Thursday, he said.

“We have detained the woman’s boyfriend and are conducting an inquiry. Her family has alleged that he has cheated many other girls in this manner,” said an official from the Titwala police station, requesting anonymity.

The man and the woman met on Instagram, became friends, and got into a relationship. Citing her family’s version, the official said, “The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the ornaments, he began to blackmail her with threats of making her private videos public.”

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman died by suicide, the official said. Her family told the police that when they checked her phone, they learnt that she was on a video call with her boyfriend when she took her life, the official said.

However, the woman was cremated without an autopsy, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered so far.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More

  1. Kerala Forest Minister's Niece, Her Husband Found Dead; Probe On
  2. REET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Thane: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting his detention after accusations of harassment and blackmail, a police source said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Titwala area on Thursday, he said.

“We have detained the woman’s boyfriend and are conducting an inquiry. Her family has alleged that he has cheated many other girls in this manner,” said an official from the Titwala police station, requesting anonymity.

The man and the woman met on Instagram, became friends, and got into a relationship. Citing her family’s version, the official said, “The boyfriend had taken her jewellery under various pretexts. When she asked him to return the ornaments, he began to blackmail her with threats of making her private videos public.”

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman died by suicide, the official said. Her family told the police that when they checked her phone, they learnt that she was on a video call with her boyfriend when she took her life, the official said.

However, the woman was cremated without an autopsy, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered so far.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More

  1. Kerala Forest Minister's Niece, Her Husband Found Dead; Probe On
  2. REET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Dholpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THANEVIDEO CALLSUICIDEBOY FRIENDTHANE SUICIDE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.