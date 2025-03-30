ETV Bharat / state

Woman Drowns While Rescuing Her Granddaughter In Kerala's Palakkad

The girl reportedly fell into the water while attempting to escape from the stray dog attack.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Palakkad: A 55-year-old woman drowned while trying to rescue her granddaughter, who had fallen into a pond in Chittoor near here, police said on Sunday. The girl reportedly fell into the water while attempting to escape from the stray dog attack.

The deceased has been identified as Nabeesa from Vandithavalam, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when Nabeesa had taken her goat for grazing. Her granddaughter Shifana reportedly fell into the pond while trying to escape from a stray dog that suddenly ran towards her, police sources said.

While trying to rescue her, Nabeesa drowned. The woman was rushed to the Chittoor Taluk Hospital but she could not be saved.

Shifana is undergoing treatment at the Palakkad district hospital, police sources said.

A case of unnatural death was booked, they added.

