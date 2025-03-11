Woman Dragged On Car Bonnet In Haryana's Sonipat After Instagram Dispute

Sonipat: A shocking incident in Sonipat, Haryana, has come to light where a woman was dragged for a long distance on the bonnet of a car following an argument on Instagram. According to reports, the dispute began in an Instagram group chat between students.

The situation escalated near DAV School in Sector 15, where individuals from one side forcibly made the woman sit on a car bonnet and dragged her for a considerable distance. The police have begun investigating the case.

The victim and her son alleged that the dispute started when she had a fight with a student on Instagram. Following this, her two sons were assaulted, and later, she was forcibly placed on the car bonnet and dragged. Fortunately, she did not suffer serious injuries, but a car window was broken during the altercation.

Victim Accuses Police of Inaction

The woman alleges that despite her complaint, the police have not taken any action so far. She also claimed that the attackers verbally abused her. She said her husband had passed away, and her sons do not have their father’s support. She is demanding justice for herself and her children.

Sector 27 Police Station SHO Savit Kumar confirmed that the video of the incident has surfaced and that an investigation is underway.

Read more: Man Drags Traffic Cop On Bonnet For Over 100 Metres During Traffic Check In Shivamogga