Woman Donates Land Worth ₹1 Crore For Village Development In Guntur

Ponnekanti Suvarchala, a resident of Kolakalur village in Guntur district, donated one acre of land to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP).

Published : June 17, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

Guntur: At a time when disputes over a small piece of land are common, a woman from Guntur district has shown rare generosity by donating a full acre of land worth around ₹1 crore for a cause close to her heart - rural development and empowerment.

Ponnekanti Suvarchala, a resident of Kolakalur village in Guntur district, donated one acre of land to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) to support the setting up of a flatted factory complex. The facility will provide skill training, employment opportunities, and export potential for products made by local women and youth.

The initiative had been stalled earlier due to unavailability of land. However, when Suvarchala came to know about this, she didn’t hesitate to come forward in aid. She not only offered a part of her own land but also bought additional land to meet the requirement. She handed over the land documents to Civil Supplies Minister and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar, who was moved by her gesture.

“This land is being donated through the Ponnekanti Pothuraj Trust,” said Suvarchala, adding that her only intention was to support local livelihoods and village development. The villagers expressed their gratitude, praising her selfless act.

Minister Nadendla Manohar, deeply touched by the donation, announced a personal contribution of ₹10 lakh towards the construction of the factory complex. “Suvarchala comes from a humble background, yet she came forward when we couldn’t find land anywhere. Her action reflects the kind of trust and hope people place in the government’s vision,” he said.

Suvarchala also credited the minister for the village’s progress, saying “Many leaders came and went, but no one could develop Kolakalur due to lack of land donors. Only Nadendla Manohar brought development here. Inspired by his vision, we felt it was our duty to contribute.”

