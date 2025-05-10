Addicted Woman Doctor And Courier Arrested In High-Profile Hyderabad-Mumbai Drug Ring Case

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman doctor hailing from a prominent family was arrested by the police for allegedly ordering cocaine worth ₹70 lakh over the past one year. The arrested doctor, who resides in a gated community in Shaikpet, had allegedly been directly coordinating with Mumbai-based drug dealers via WhatsApp.

Inspector Ch Venkanna said that the doctor was arrested on Thursday evening at Rayadurgam junction while allegedly receiving a fresh delivery of 53 grams of cocaine, which was valued at ₹5 lakh. Along with the doctor, the courier, who was identified as Balakrishna Rampyar (38 years), has also been arrested. The authorities seized the drugs, two mobile phones, and ₹10,000 in cash from the accused.

The investigation revealed that the doctor had become addicted to drugs after becoming friends with a DJ during her visits to a pub in Thane, Maharashtra. Through this DJ, she came into contact with a Mumbai-based drug peddler named Vansh Thakkar. After that, the doctor began ordering cocaine through WhatsApp, and deliveries were coordinated through the peddler's courier, Balakrishna, who collects money from buyers in Hyderabad and then returns to Mumbai with cash to get fresh stock.

Police sources said that a WhatsApp group was used to place orders for these drugs and this group includes several celebrities and children of businessmen. Orders were placed openly in the group, and the courier Balakrishna handled the delivery operations in Hyderabad. Investigators are now probing the identities of others in the group and the duration of the drug network’s operation.

The main supplier Vansh Thakkar has been named as one of the accused, and efforts are on to track and apprehend him. The doctor, who is said to be heavily addicted to drugs, is likely to be sent to a rehabilitation center based on the police recommendation. Officials say that this case is part of a broader crackdown on high-profile drug rings operating between Hyderabad and Mumbai, and more arrests are likely in the course of this investigation.