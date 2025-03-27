Woman Doctor Stabbed To Death In Faridabad, Family Accuses Husband, Brother-In-Law

Faridabad: A 34-year-old woman doctor was allegedly stabbed to death in Vishnu Colony of Ballabhgarh in Faridabad. Her family has accused her husband and her sister's husband for murdering her.

The body of Priyanka, mother of two kids aged 10 and 14, was found in a room above her clinic around 10 hours after she was killed. Her family was shocked to see her bloodied body and informed the police. After this, police and forensic teams reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

Deceased's sister Pooja said Priyanka had been living separately from her husband Lakshmichand for the last four years. She accused Lakshmichand and her husband Bhagat Singh for the murder. Pooja alleged that Priyanka's husband used to constantly threaten her by saying, "Whether one murder is committed or two, the punishment will be the same."

Priyanka's family claimed that she was murdered in a pre-planned manner. A day before the murder, Priyanka's mother-in-law and brother-in-law came to the clinic and forcefully took away her children. During this, Priyanka was also beaten up, they said adding, a complaint was lodged at the police station but no action was taken by the cops.

Pooja further said that Priyanka was receiving death threats for several days and they had reported it to Adarsh ​​​​Nagar police station. The family last spoke to Priyanka at 11 am after which, her phone was found switched off. The worried family sought help from their acquaintances in Sector-12 court in the evening and then informed the police. The Dial 112 team reached the clinic but instead of checking the room upstairs, they returned saying she was not there. When the family went to the room themselves at 9 pm, they found Priyanka lying in a pool of blood near the bed.

Family members said Priyanka was married in 2010 in Bhiduki village of Hodal but due to family disputes, she was running a clinic in Ballabhgarh and staying at a rented house for the last four years. Her husband, Lakshmichand is a truck driver and brother-in-law, Bhagat Singh, a driver of Dial 112 team. Family members said that due to harassment by her husband and in-laws, Priyanka decided to live separately.

Adarsh ​​Nagar police station SHO Hari Kishan said "The exact time of the murder will be known from the post-mortem report. Statements of family members have been recorded and search is on for the accused."

In the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of family dispute, but there may be a bigger conspiracy behind it, which is being investigated in depth, Kishan said.

Locals said there are many shops near the clinic, but no one had any idea about this murder, which happened in broad daylight. Police have increased security in the entire area.