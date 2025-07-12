Woman Dies Of Snake Bite In Uttar Pradesh, Tantric Buries Her In Cow Dung To 'Revive' Her; This Is What Happens Next

Sitapur: In a bizarre turn of events, an elderly woman, who died after being bitten by a snake was buried in a pile of cow dung on the advice of a self-styled tantric, who claimed to revive the woman from death in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

The incident unfolded at Chakpurva village of Sitapur where Kalavati, 60, wife of late Arjun was bitten by a poisonous snake on Thursday. The family took her to a health centre in nearby Biswan Khurd village for treatment from where she was referred to BCM Hospital Khairabad where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The family brought the body home to the village where in the evening, a local tantric identified as Baba Kripal Das claimed that he would revive the dead woman back to life through tantric rituals. On the tantric's advice, the family buried the woman's body in a pile of cow dung at 8 pm as a huge crowd of locals thronged the spot to witness the “miracle”. Local police also reached the village and tried to convince the family against the practice, but they did not agree.

According to the locals, the tantric, who lives in Hazratpur and Ichchha villages, claimed to revive the dead woman within 24 hours. But the claim proved to be false as the woman did not revive even after the self-styled baba's specified time when she was taken out of the cow dung.

Interestingly, the family has neither blamed the Baba for the futile exercise nor lodged any complaint against him in this regard. The locals, who had gathered at the spot to witness the “miracle” went home disappointed saying it was superstition.