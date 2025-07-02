ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies In House Roof Collapse In Punjab's Ludhiana

Due to the rain, a part of the roof of the room suddenly collapsed at around 10 pm on Tuesday, trapping the woman underneath the debris ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A woman died after the roof of her modest house collapsed due to heavy rain at Manupur village of Samrala in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur, 39. According to locals, Kaur was sleeping in the room with her husband Lakhvir Singh and three children. Officials said the husband was sleeping on the bed with the children while the woman was sleeping on another bed. Due to the rain, a part of the roof of the room suddenly collapsed at around 10 pm on Tuesday, trapping the woman underneath the debris, officials said.

Hearing the sound of the roof collapse, the family woke up and saw that Kaur was buried under the debris. The family members somehow pulled her out of the debris and immediately brought her to the Khanna hospital where the doctor declared the woman dead. The deceased woman is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.