Woman Dies In Heavy Rains In Rajasthan; State Predicts More Downpours

Jaipur: A woman died and four others have been rescued due to heavy rains across Rajasthan. On Saturday, rain lashed the Sundha Mata mountain in Jalore, resulting in the death of a female tourist from Gujarat. The heavy rainfall caused strong water currents, which led to the incident. Meanwhile, police personnel, along with local trust employees, managed to rescue four people from the affected area. Jaswantpura Police Station Officer Pratap Singh Japta is currently at the spot and inspecting the rescue operations.

The rains on Friday affected several districts, including Jaipur, Dholpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Kota, Jhalawar and Pali. Banswara and Sirohi districts experienced heavy rainfall. Bhungra (Bhilwara) recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 131.0 mm, while Marwar Junction (Pali) witnessed 75 mm of rain.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, moderate to heavy rain was expected across districts like Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar today. Light to moderate rain was expected in Jalore, Sanchore, Barmer, Balotra, Jaisalmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawaimadhopur.