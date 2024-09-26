ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Waiting In Bank For Withdrawal For Treatment In UP's Hardoi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

In Hardoi, a critically ill woman, passed away while waiting to withdraw money for her treatment. The family members accused the bank administration of negligence.

Crowd including the family members of the deceased protesting outside the bank (ETV Bharat)

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident unfolded at the Bhadayal branch of Punjab National Bank in Tariyawan on Wednesday afternoon as Ramshree, a critically ill woman, passed away while waiting to withdraw money for her treatment.

According to her husband, Bhaiya Lal, Ramshree had been ailing for an extended period, and they were struggling to afford her medical expenses. With no money left, Lal accompanied his wife to the bank to withdraw funds from her account.

However, the bank's verification process proved to be a fatal delay. Despite Lal's pleas to the bank manager, citing his wife's critical condition, the withdrawal was denied due to a technical issue with Ramshree's thumb impression.

Lal alleged that he repeatedly urged the bank staff to expedite the process, emphasising the urgency of his wife's situation. Tragically, Ramshree succumbed to her illness at 2 pm, while waiting in the bank.

The incident sparked outrage among Ramshree's family members and relatives, who accused the bank administration of negligence. Police from Tadiyawan police station intervened, pacifying the crowd and registering a case based on the family's complaint.

"We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly," said a police official. The incident raises concerns about the need for compassion and efficiency in banking services, particularly for vulnerable individuals. The Tadiyawan police station is investigating the case, and further details are awaited.

