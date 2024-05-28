ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies from Alleged Food Poisoning after Dining at Restaurant in Kerala

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

A woman from Perinjanam, Kerala, died after consuming food at a local restaurant, with several others seeking treatment for alleged food poisoning. Authorities suspect mayonnaise served with "kuzhimanthi" as the cause. The eatery has been sealed following the incident.

Representational Image (File)

Thrissur (Kerala): A woman who was under treatment for alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant in this central Kerala district a few days ago died at the Government Medical College Hospital here, police said on Tuesday. Usaiba, hailing from Perinjanam, was in her 50s. She died early on Tuesday, they said.

Several people who consumed food at the restaurant in Perinjanam near Moonnupeedika on Saturday sought treatment at various hospitals due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said. The officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise served with the dish known as "kuzhimanthi" is the reason for the food poisoning.

Kuzhimanthi is a version of a Yemeni dish featuring flavoured rice and meat, sold in most of the non-vegetarian restaurants in Kerala. Soon after the incident, the authorities sealed the eatery, an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said.

