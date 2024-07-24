ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies During Illegal Abortion; Paramour Throws Body, Her 2 Children Into River In Pune

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

A married woman's paramour and others threw her body into a river in Pune after she died during an illegal abortion procedure. The accused also flung her two children -- aged two and five -- into the same river when they started crying. The main accused and his friend have been arrested, while a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the doctor who carried out the illegal abortion.

Pune: In a shocking case, a man and his friend threw the body of a woman who died during an illegal abortion into Indrayani river in Pune on July 9, and then flung her two children into the waterbody as well.

Police have arrested the two accused and have also registered a case of culpable homicide against a Navi Mumbai-based doctor who allegedly conducted the illegal abortion procedure during which the 25-year-old woman died.

The 25-year-old pregnant woman died when she was sent by her paramour and main accused, Gajendra Dagadkhaire, to Thane near Mumbai for an abortion, the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said.

"On the way back on July 9, Dagadkhaire and his associate Ravikant Gaikwad threw the woman's body into the Indrayani river near Talegaon. When her children, aged two and five, started crying, the duo pushed them into the river as well. The woman was estranged from her husband and was in a relationship with Dagadkhaire, which resulted in her getting pregnant," the official said.

After the woman's mother approached police with a missing person complaint, a probe began, resulting in the arrest of Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad based on technical evidence, he said.

"The bodies of the woman and the two children have not been found as yet. Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad were remanded in police custody till July 30. Further probe into the case is underway," the official informed.

"A doctor from the hospital in Navi Mumbai who performed the abortion and a woman who worked as an agent have been named as accused," he said, adding that there were financial transactions between the accused and the woman to arrange the abortion.

The charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was pressed against the doctor and woman but no arrest has been made, the official added. The doctor did not inform the police about the woman's death and handed over the body without following the procedure, he said.

