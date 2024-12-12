ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing Her Two Children In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide after killing her two children in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kodigehalli on late Wednesday night, they said, adding the woman, identified as Kusuma, fed up with a family dispute killed her two children.

Suresh and Kusuma, who were married in 2015, lived with their children in an apartment in Balaji Layout, Kodigehalli. Suresh, worked as an employee at private company. Kusuma, who was at home late at night, wrote a death note saying, "We are responsible for our deaths," killed the children and died by suicide, police sources said.

According to sources, the woman took the extreme step due to a family dispute. "A death note was also found at the scene and has been sent for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered at Kodigehalli police station," added sources.