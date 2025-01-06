ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide In MP After Cyber Fraudsters Threaten Her With Arrest, Extort Money

Mauganj: In a tragic incident, a woman died by suicide after being duped by a fraudster in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj, the police said on Monday. The woman, a guest teacher was defrauded of Rs 22,000, they said.

According to official sources, the miscreants allegedly sent a video of police officers and army soldiers in uniform on the woman's mobile. Then, threatening to arrest her, they accused her of theft and defrauded her of Rs 22,000 online. They then started demanding Rs 50,000. Fed up with this, the woman took the extreme step.

The deceased was posted as a guest teacher in a Government High School. Last Saturday, her family members had gone out of the village for some work. During this time, she received some messages and videos of some police officers and army soldiers in uniform on her mobile phone. After some time, the fraudsters, who made the video call digitally arrested the woman.

Sources alleged that the miscreants told the woman that there was a parcel in her name that she had to collect, if she did not take it then she would be arrested as an FIR had been registered against her on the charge of theft.

Following this, the fraudsters demanded money. The deceased at first transferred RS 22,000 online. Then they again demanded Rs 50,000 and when she did not pay the money, they threatened to arrest her.

Upset with the incident, the woman resorted to the extreme step. The family was informed about the incident and the woman was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa where she died while undergoing treatment.