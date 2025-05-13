ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Drone Attack Causes Fire In Punjab's Ferozepur; Family Receives Financial Aid

(Left) Sukhwinder Kaur, who succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment, after a drone strike at her residence in Khai village, Punjab. (Middle) A fire breaks out following the drone crash into the house. (Right) Locals capture photos of debris and objects scattered after the drone attack. ( Etv Bharat )

Ferozepur: One of the three members of a family injured in a fire caused by a drone attack in Khai village, Punjab, on May 10, has succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur (50), whose condition was reported critical the day she sustained burn injuries.

Kaur, her husband Lakhwinder Singh (55), and their son Jaswant Singh (24) suffered severe burn injuries after a drone crashed into their house and triggered a fire. The incident occurred during heightened tensions along the Indo-Pakistan border, with Pakistan allegedly targeting border areas in Punjab.

Following the incident, the Punjab government assumed responsibility for the family's treatment. After Kaur’s death, the family has received Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance from the state government, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has announced an additional Rs 2 lakh in aid.

According to doctors, Kaur had suffered 100% burns, while Lakhwinder Singh sustained 72% burns. Both were referred to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana the next day on May 11. Jaswant Singh, who remains under treatment at Baghi Hospital in Ferozepur, was reportedly struck in the leg by a sharp iron object during the drone strike, causing deep wounds.