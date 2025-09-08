Gujarat: Woman Dies By Suicide After Digital Arrest Scam, Probe On
Officials have urged citizens to stay alert against rising cases of digital arrest scams.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
Gir Somnath: In a shocking incident, the wife of a local builder allegedly died by suicide after falling victim to a "digital arrest" scam in Gujarat’s Veraval, officials said on Monday. The deceased was reportedly under severe mental stress after being repeatedly harassed by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) VR Khengar, the victim's husband, a real estate businessman, lodged a complaint at Veraval Police Station. He said that his wife had been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls from two numbers, one from Pakistan and another Indian number.
The miscreants allegedly accused the deceased of being involved in a parcel-related case and threatened her in the name of the police and the Income Tax department. They warned that her family would be falsely implicated if she failed to pay, Khengar said.
In fear, the woman allegedly transferred a total of Rs 1.15 lakh to two UPI IDs over two days via QR codes. Even after extorting the money, the accused continued to threaten and harass her and demanded more money, the DSP said.
Fed up with the harassment, the woman took the extreme step on August 30. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died during treatment. Her husband said that even while the family was at the hospital, the accused continued to make threatening calls.
Police revealed that the scammers sent several fabricated videos over WhatsApp to terrorise the woman. Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s husband, police have registered a case under Sections 108 and 351(2) of the BNS against the users of both numbers. A probe is underway.
The deceased’s husband has appealed to the public to report such incidents immediately rather than hiding them. “My wife went into depression due to this harassment, but did not inform us. If we had known earlier, this tragedy could have been prevented,” he said.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More