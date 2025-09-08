ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Woman Dies By Suicide After Digital Arrest Scam, Probe On

Gir Somnath: In a shocking incident, the wife of a local builder allegedly died by suicide after falling victim to a "digital arrest" scam in Gujarat’s Veraval, officials said on Monday. The deceased was reportedly under severe mental stress after being repeatedly harassed by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) VR Khengar, the victim's husband, a real estate businessman, lodged a complaint at Veraval Police Station. He said that his wife had been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls from two numbers, one from Pakistan and another Indian number.

The miscreants allegedly accused the deceased of being involved in a parcel-related case and threatened her in the name of the police and the Income Tax department. They warned that her family would be falsely implicated if she failed to pay, Khengar said.

In fear, the woman allegedly transferred a total of Rs 1.15 lakh to two UPI IDs over two days via QR codes. Even after extorting the money, the accused continued to threaten and harass her and demanded more money, the DSP said.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman took the extreme step on August 30. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died during treatment. Her husband said that even while the family was at the hospital, the accused continued to make threatening calls.