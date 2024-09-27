ETV Bharat / state

Woman Delivers In Vaishali Using Mobile Torchlight Amid Power Outage

Vaishali (Bihar): A woman gave delivery to her baby under the light of a mobile torch at a health centre in Bihar's Vaishali. The incident took place in the Sahadei Buzurg block of the district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when two pregnant women from Sahadei Buzurg Nayagaon Western Panchayat arrived at the Community Health Center for delivery. Due to a prolonged power outage, the delivery of one of the women was conducted using the light from cell phones. At the same time, there was no water available at the facility and the family members fetch water in buckets themselves.

The power was cut at 1:30 AM and remained off until morning. The health centre's generator and inverter also failed. As the condition of the woman worsened, family members and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) staff used the torchlight from mobile phones to assist in the delivery.

However, both the mother and child were declared healthy after the delivery. Babita Kumari, the mother of the woman who delivered said, “When we arrived at the hospital, there was no arrangement for electricity or water. We had to bring water from downstairs. The work was done by lighting a mobile torch.”