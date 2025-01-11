ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dead, Four Critical After Delivery Of Babies At Bengal Hospital; Protests Held

Kolkata: A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, with family members of the deceased alleging that her demise was due to the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate on the intravenous (IV) fluid, officials said on Saturday.

The death of the woman at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) triggered a protest by workers of the Left parties and the Congress outside the health facility on Saturday.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station, alleging that the hospital authorities were responsible for the woman's death, the officials said.

The woman died on Friday at the state-run facility after delivery of her baby on Wednesday, they said. After the death of the woman and the deterioration of the health condition of four others, the state government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, a senior official said.

"A woman died at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and a few others are also critical. The family members have alleged that the Ringer's Lactate (RL) administered on the intravenous (IV) fluid has expired. We have received complaints from the husband of the deceased and the family members of four other patients. An investigation has been initiated," the state health department official told PTI.