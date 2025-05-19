ETV Bharat / state

Woman Crushed To Death With Stone For Not Bearing Children in Belagavi

Police have arrested the victim's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law for their alleged involvement in the crime.

A woman was crushed to death with a stone for not bearing children in Malabad village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district
File photo of Renuka Santosh Honakande (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST

Chikkodi (Belagavi): A woman was crushed to death with a stone for not bearing children in Malabad village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The deceased was identified as Renuka Santosh Honakande (27). She was killed on Saturday. Athani police have arrested her husband Santosh Honakande, father-in-law Kamanna Honakande, and mother-in-law Jayashree Honakande and produced them in court. A case has been registered at Athani police station in this regard.

Belgaum SP Bheemshankar Guled said on May 17, at around 8 pm, Kamanna and Jayashree took Renuka on their motorcycle and threw her down on the road. They then crushed her head, tied a saree around her neck, and strangled her to death, he said.

After committing the crime, the accused pretended Renuka had died after her saree got entangled in the rim of the two-wheeler tyre. They dragged her on the bike for about 120 feet from the place of murder and created an accident scene by pretending that she had fallen from the bike and died, the SP added. During probe, it came to fore that Santosh had abeted the murder and he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Further probe into the incident is on, said police. The case is being investigated from all angles and the accused are being interrogated for more details.

