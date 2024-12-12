Woman CPI(M) Leader Alleges Cyberbullying Over Viral Bottle-Drinking Visuals

Kollam: A woman leader of the ruling CPI(M) has alleged that she was subjected to cyberbullying after visuals of her drinking water from a reusable bottle, which resembled a beer bottle, during the party's Kollam district conference surfaced on social media. In a Facebook post, CPI(M) state committee member Chintha Jerome said that when someone mistakes a bottle of karungali water (herbal drinking water) for beer, their mental state should be questioned.

She explained that the CPI(M) conferences are designed in adherence to the green protocol, setting an example for green politics. "As part of this, plastic bottled water was replaced with reusable bottles filled with karungali drinking water, distributed in the conference hall," she said.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, Jerome, a former chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, said that when she was drinking water from a bottle, it was filmed by a TV camera crew present there, which made her uncomfortable, and the footage was subsequently circulated on social media.

"These images are being circulated on social media by left-wing detractors as if it was a beer bottle. This beer bottle mockery is a testimony to how falsehoods are propagated in post-truth politics," she said in the Facebook post. Jerome alleged that the opponents of the left wing, "afflicted with political blindness," propagate lies. "They should be prepared to examine their mental state at the earliest," she said.