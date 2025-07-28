ETV Bharat / state

Woman Cop Carries Out Menstrual Hygiene Initiative In Bihar Slums

Lahsuna Police Station in-charge Khushbu Khatoon distributes sanitary napkins to young girls in a village near Masaurhi, Bihar, as part of a community outreach initiative promoting health awareness and women’s hygiene. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: The in-charge of Lahsuna Police Station in Masaurhi sub-division comes across as a contrast to the popular image of cops in Bihar. At the age of 40, Khushbu Khatoon is contributing to society in many ways besides performing her duty as a police officer.

She can be seen teaching poor children for free and also in the role of a ‘Pad woman’, making women, particularly those from the Mahadalit community residing in slums, aware of menstrual hygiene.

"Even today, the oppressed women are ignorant, especially those living in slums. There is no awareness. They are ashamed and hesitant to talk about menstruation,” she pointed out.

Besides making women and girls aware of menstrual health, she also distributes free sanitary pads among them. She told ETV Bharat that she devotes her free time towards this initiative.

"The police officer came to our village and gave us pads. She told us a lot of things that we all did not know. It felt good," said Soni Kumari, a local from Bansdih Mushahari.

Khushboo says that, being a woman, she understands the issue of menstrual hygiene better. She disclosed that till now, she has distributed sanitary pads among more than 1,500 women and adolescents residing in 10 slum settlements.

She has not taken the help of the government or any organisation for this initiative. “I provide sanitary pads to women and teenagers from my salary. I feel good doing this work. When we reached the women in Mushahari with sanitary pads, many women left shyly and did not come forward to accept them. They sent their children to get the pads,” she stated.