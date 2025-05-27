Woman Constable Found Dead At Her Rented House, Mystery Deepens

Lucknow: A woman constable, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and was posted in Lucknow, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented house on Tuesday.

Giving details, the second inspector of Ghazipur police station, Shafatullah Khan, said Ritu Porwal, 27, used to share a room with her colleague Geeta, an SI, at a rented house near Indiranagar A-Block Vikas Bhawan under Ghazipur police station area limits.

She was posted at the Madiyanv police station. "On Tuesday morning, when Geeta returned from duty, she found Ritu's room door closed. Even after calling several times, there was no response from inside. An anxious Geeta informed the police at around 9 am. The police team reached the spot, opened the door and found Ritu's body there.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem. Police said the reason behind the death is not clear, and no suicide note has been found. Family members and co-workers are being thoroughly questioned. The mysterious death has sent shockwaves through the locality. Various angles are being explored to ascertain the reason for the death.

According to Khan, after informing the family, the body has been sent for postmortem. At present, the family members and people nearby are being questioned.