Bengaluru: 83-Year-Old Woman Cheated Of Rs 1.24 Crore By Fraudsters Posing As CBI Officials

Bengaluru: An 83-year-old woman in Bengaluru was cheated of Rs 1.24 crore by fraudsters who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials and threatened her with a fake money laundering case. The incident came to light after the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the elderly woman.

According to the complaint, the fraudsters first contacted the woman in October, impersonating as Mumbai Police officials. They claimed that illegal activities and money laundering were being conducted using a mobile number registered in her name. "CBI officials will contact you," the fraudsters said.

Later, individuals pretending to be CBI officials told the woman, “An FIR has been registered against you. We need to verify your bank account details." In the name of an investigation, the fraudsters obtained her bank account details and other information. The fraudsters then transferred Rs 1.24 crore in multiple stages, falsely promising to return the amount as part of the investigation process.