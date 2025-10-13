ETV Bharat / state

Woman Burnt Alive In Haridwar Over Dowry; In-Laws Booked

Roorkee: A woman was burnt alive by her in-laws over the demand of dowry in the Sidcul police station area, police said. Her parents accused her in-laws of dousing petrol on her before setting her on fire, following which, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws.

Police said they have received information about the incident from a private hospital in the Bahadrabad area, where the victim, identified as Bharti, is currently undergoing treatment. A team of police, comprising sub-inspector Nitesh Sharma, in-charge of the Sidcul police station, and a female sub-inspector, visited the victim at the hospital. Her statements were recorded before a tehsilder, given the critical condition she is in.

A formal complaint has been registered with the police by Jaiprakash, the brother of the victim, stating that Bharti was married to Ashish Kumar, a resident of Hettampur Roshanabad village, on October 27, 2024. Soon after her marriage, the in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Despite the best efforts by Bharti's parents to arrive at an agreement over the matter, the situation was exacerbated further.