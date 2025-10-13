Woman Burnt Alive In Haridwar Over Dowry; In-Laws Booked
The victim's brother said the in-laws have been harassing her since her marriage, which was exacerbated after she gave birth to a girl child recently.
Roorkee: A woman was burnt alive by her in-laws over the demand of dowry in the Sidcul police station area, police said. Her parents accused her in-laws of dousing petrol on her before setting her on fire, following which, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws.
Police said they have received information about the incident from a private hospital in the Bahadrabad area, where the victim, identified as Bharti, is currently undergoing treatment. A team of police, comprising sub-inspector Nitesh Sharma, in-charge of the Sidcul police station, and a female sub-inspector, visited the victim at the hospital. Her statements were recorded before a tehsilder, given the critical condition she is in.
A formal complaint has been registered with the police by Jaiprakash, the brother of the victim, stating that Bharti was married to Ashish Kumar, a resident of Hettampur Roshanabad village, on October 27, 2024. Soon after her marriage, the in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Despite the best efforts by Bharti's parents to arrive at an agreement over the matter, the situation was exacerbated further.
Meanwhile, Bharti gave birth to a girl child two weeks back, duw which the in-laws allegedly became harsher on her. On Saturday evening, they forcefully doused her with petrol and set her afire. Hearing the matter, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital.
"The victim suffered approximately 80% burns and is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition at a private hospital in Dehradun. Based on the complaint of her brother, a case has been registered against her husband and the in-laws, and an investigation has been initiated," Sidcul PS in-charge Nilesh Sharma said.
The victim's family has also filed a complaint with the State Women's Commission, following which chairperson Kusum Kandwal spoke with the police and directed them to act immediately. SSI Devendra Tomar said a copy of the FIR has been sent to the commission, and an investigation is underway.
