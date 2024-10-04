ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Woman Burnt Alive By Neighbours Over Black Magic Suspicion

Medak (Telangana): A 45-year-old woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was set ablaze by residents of Katarai village in Medak district on Thursday, accusing her of indulging in black magic, police said on Friday.

The incident sent shockwaves across the region as she succumbed to burn injuries.

Police said the deceased, Dygala Muttava, was attacked by her neighbours with sticks who entered her house forcefully late Thursday evening. They later poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Ramayampet Inspector Venkatesh Raja Goud said that the suspects belong to the same caste and had previous enmity with Muttava.

“They were accusing her of causing trouble to them by practising black magic and dousing her with petrol,” he said.