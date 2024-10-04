Telangana: Woman Burnt Alive By Neighbours Over Black Magic Suspicion

Medak (Telangana): A 45-year-old woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was set ablaze by residents of Katarai village in Medak district on Thursday, accusing her of indulging in black magic, police said on Friday.
The incident sent shockwaves across the region as she succumbed to burn injuries.
Police said the deceased, Dygala Muttava, was attacked by her neighbours with sticks who entered her house forcefully late Thursday evening. They later poured petrol on her and set her on fire.
Ramayampet Inspector Venkatesh Raja Goud said that the suspects belong to the same caste and had previous enmity with Muttava.
“They were accusing her of causing trouble to them by practising black magic and dousing her with petrol,” he said.
Goud said that the victim was immediately shifted to Ramayampet Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her burn injuries. The police are awaiting her postmortem for further investigation.
Following the horrifying incident, the deceased’s son and daughter-in-law fled the village, fearing for their lives.
Police said they have arrested three persons accused of being involved in the crime.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered on a complaint by the victim’s husband, Dygala Ballaiah, under Sections 103 (punishment for murder), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
