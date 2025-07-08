Woman Carries Elderly Mother-In-Law To Haridwar For Kanwar Yatra

Haridwar: Aarti, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, took part in the sacred Kanwar Yatra with her mother-in-law Pushpa, in a very unique way.

Though the Yatra will officially begin on July 11, Aarti and her mother-in-law took part in it before. The holy town of Haridwar has started to witness a vibrant and emotional display of devotion. Aarti is carrying her 75-year-old mother-in-law on a specially designed palanquin, accompanied by her two daughters and nephew.

The family has already collected the holy 'Gangajal' (River Ganga water) from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar and are on their way back to Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, covering the distance as part of the pilgrimage.

Pushpa seated on a palanquin, surrounded by her grandchildren and Aarti has garnered huge admiration from fellow devotees and locals. Photographs and videos of this unique 'Saas-Bahu' Kanwar Yatra are doing the rounds on social media.

"It is only Lord Bholenath (Shiva) who gives us the wisdom to do good or bad deeds. I feel blessed that god has guided me to do this. People often take their parents on pilgrimages, but I felt that my mother-in-law also had the wish to participate in the Kanwar Yatra. So, I decided to bring her along with my daughters and nephew," said Aarti.

Pushpa said, "I love my daughter-in-law and grandchildren very much, and they love me too. I told Aarti that it would be very difficult for her to manage this, but she proved me wrong. She carried me all the way to Har Ki Pauri, collected Gangajal, and now we are heading back to Hapur. She is not just carrying me, she is fulfilling my dream."

The Kanwar Yatra which coincides with the beginning of the holy month of 'Sawan' is a major annual pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva. People taking part in the Yatra, known as Kanwariyas, travel to Haridwar, Gangotri, and Rishikesh to collect the holy Gangajal, which they later offer to Shiva temples in their hometowns.

This act of devotion is believed to please Lord Shiva, who is said to assume the role of protector during the four-month period of Chaturmas after Lord Vishnu goes into deep 'Yog Nidra' on Devshayani Ekadashi.