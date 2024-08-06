Woman Attempts Self Immolation in CM Yogi Adityanath Public Court

Lucknow: A woman from Unnao attempted self-immolation outside the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on the morning of August 6, Tuesday, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The woman, Anjani Jatav poured oil on her and set herself on fire near the 19 BD intersection on Vikramaditya Marg near the Gautampalli police station, sources said.

As soon as the security personnel got alerted, they picked up a blanket and covered the woman to put out the flames. However, by the time that jumped to save her, she was already badly burned woman and had to be rushed to the Civil Hospital Lucknow. She is currently in a critical condition.

Police said that initial investigation revealed Jatav of being mentally upset due to a family dispute. She took this extreme step after the issue could not be resolved at the local level. She had decided to resort to the CM on Tuesday, but in vain. Hence, the attempt to self-immolation after coming out of the Janata Darbar.

The opposition party in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP), was quick to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Yogi government after the incident came to light. The SP took to its official social media handle on X and shared a video of the incident.

"The victim attempted self-immolation at Chief Minister Yogi's Janata Darbar in Lucknow. This government has failed to deliver justice to the common people, overwhelmed by corruption and official arbitrariness. The government cannot run on superficial publicity; the woman should receive compensation and justice," the post said.

By the time the police could put off the fire, the woman had suffered about 80 per cent burns. She had come to Lucknow with one of her children.

Why did she take such an extreme step? According to the police, Jatav reported her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law to the Purwa Police Station in the Unnao district on August 2 on charges of dowry harassment.



In this situation, a FIR was filed right away. Police detained her brother-in-law Bablu and husband Deshraj on August 5 for allegedly disrupting peace. The woman insisted, nevertheless, that her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and 15-year-old nephew be put in jail as well, and she was promised that this would happen following a police station inquiry.

Read More: