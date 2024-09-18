Woman Forced To Offer Naked Puja To Solve Family Problems In Kerala's Kozhikode; Husband And Friend Arrested

Kozhikode (Kerala): Two individuals, including husband, were arrested on Wednesday following allegations by a woman that she was coerced into performing a naked ritual to resolve their family issues in Thamarassery near Kozhikode in Kerala. The arrested have been identified as V Shameer, the victim's husband and his friend P K Prakashan.

According to the police, she had been living separated from her husband for more than a year with her three daughters. Shameer used to visit the family often and physically assaulted the victim. They were living in a financially pathetic situation in that they lacked the funds to travel to the police station and file a complaint. In response to the complaint received on the phone, a lady policewoman of Thamarassery Police Station was sent to her home.

According to the statement of the victim, her husband's friend Prakashan, taking advantage of her pathetic situation, approached her through messages on the phone pretending to be a local priest who solves family problems. He then forced her to offer naked puja. The woman alleged that on resisting, she was forced by her husband for the same which made her contact the police. The accused were remanded after being produced before a court here.