Woman Drug Peddler Arrested In Bijbehara For Possessing 8 Kgs of Cannabis Powder

Anantnag: In a significant move against drug trafficking, Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag apprehended drug peddler Gulshana, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, a resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara. The arrest followed the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of cannabis powder from her possession.

The drug powder was recovered during a naka checkpoint operation conducted by the police team. A case has been registered under FIR No. 226/2024, U/S 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bijbehara Police Station. The investigation is going on with further legal action to follow.

A police spokesperson emphasised that drug abuse continues to be a serious threat to society, stressing that its eradication requires collective action and cooperation from all sections of society.

