Woman Drug Peddler Arrested In Bijbehara For Possessing 8 Kgs of Cannabis Powder

Bijbehara Police in Anantnag arrested Gulshana, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, after seizing eight kilograms of cannabis during a checkpoint operation.

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag apprehended Gulshana, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, a resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara.
Gulshana, a resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara, flanked by women police personnel produced before the media after the arrest for possessing drugs on Monday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Anantnag: In a significant move against drug trafficking, Bijbehara Police Station in Anantnag apprehended drug peddler Gulshana, wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, a resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara. The arrest followed the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of cannabis powder from her possession.

The drug powder was recovered during a naka checkpoint operation conducted by the police team. A case has been registered under FIR No. 226/2024, U/S 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bijbehara Police Station. The investigation is going on with further legal action to follow.

A police spokesperson emphasised that drug abuse continues to be a serious threat to society, stressing that its eradication requires collective action and cooperation from all sections of society.

