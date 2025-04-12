Woman Arrested For Robbing In-Laws Of Cash And Jewellery After Marriage In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: Satana police arrested a woman who allegedly drugged her in-laws four days after her wedding and robbed them of cash and ornaments.

The incident, reminiscent of a Bollywood movie, occurred at Lakhmapur village in Satana taluka of Nashik district. The accused, Leena Mandale of Nanded was married to Vasant Pachore on March 21. Vasant's family had given Rs 2 lakh to Leena and her family before the wedding. Days later, Leena's family said they wanted a registered marriage and called the bride and groom and their families to Nashik on March 24. As planned, the registered marriage was performed at Panchavati in Nashik. This time, the groom's party gave an additional Rs 50,000 to the bride's family.

After all the wedding formalities were completed, the Pachore family returned to Lakhmapur. Four days later, on the night of March 29, Leena mixed chloroform in the food prepared for Vasant and his family. The family members fell asleep after having dinner following which Leena stole cash and jewellery from her in-laws' house and ransacked it at midnight.

Following the incident, Vasant filed a case against Leena at Satana police station. During investigation, Satana police took the concerned agent who had proposed the marriage from Nashik into confidence. The police personnel then asked the agent to make a video call to Leena and ask her to come to a house proposing a second marriage for Rs 1.60 lakh. On April 11, Leena, her maternal uncle and maternal aunt came to the house where they were arrested. "We took serious note of the incident after a case was registered at our police station. We set up a trap by taking the agent into confidence and proposed another marriage to Leena for Rs 1.60 lakh. Leena, her maternal uncle Ananda Dalvi, and aunt Kashibai Waghmare came to the spot where they were arrested. They were remanded to three day police custody," said Satana Police Station Inspector Bajirao Pawar.