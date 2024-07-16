ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among Two Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajasthan Village

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Locals said that the victim complained of profuse vomiting and diarrhea and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Elderly village woman Hiribai died in Chittorgarh after being referred from Begu, 24-year-old Kapil died at the Begu Hospital itself.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Two persons, including a woman, died of suspected food poisoning in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The incident came to light at Mandawari village of Begu subdivision in Chittorgarh district. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Kapil Harijan and 65-year-old Hiribai Regar.

An official said that the residents at the village suffered vomiting and diarrhea all of a sudden on Monday after which they were shifted to the hospital. While Hiribai died in Chittorgarh after being referred from Begu, Kapil died at the Begu Hospital itself. After two people died due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in Mandawari village, the health administration came into action with the intervention of the subdivision administration.

A team of the health department has collected samples from the source of drinking water in the village. Some more women, men and children of the village are reported to be ill, who have been admitted to the sub-district hospital.

Begu subdivision officer Manasvi Naresh and Tehsildar Dharmendra Swami reached Mandawari village on Monday afternoon and inquired about the incident. The concerned officials were immediately instructed to improve the arrangements.

According to the locals, the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea has been going on at the Mandawari Panchayat headquarters for the last 15 days. Some people suffering from vomiting and diarrhea are admitted in the sub-district hospital Begu, while some have been referred to the district hospital Chittorgarh. Some sick people also got themselves treated in Udaipur.

A team of all the departments came to the village and conducted a door-to-door survey. As soon as the complaint came, the team of the medical department was sent to the spot and samples were taken and a survey was conducted.

  1. Read more: 4 Children Die, 2 Critical In Indore Orphanage; Food Poisoning Suspected; Collector Orders Probe
  2. Over 100 Guests Taken Ill After Eating at Wedding in Rajasthan's Tonk

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Two persons, including a woman, died of suspected food poisoning in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The incident came to light at Mandawari village of Begu subdivision in Chittorgarh district. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Kapil Harijan and 65-year-old Hiribai Regar.

An official said that the residents at the village suffered vomiting and diarrhea all of a sudden on Monday after which they were shifted to the hospital. While Hiribai died in Chittorgarh after being referred from Begu, Kapil died at the Begu Hospital itself. After two people died due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in Mandawari village, the health administration came into action with the intervention of the subdivision administration.

A team of the health department has collected samples from the source of drinking water in the village. Some more women, men and children of the village are reported to be ill, who have been admitted to the sub-district hospital.

Begu subdivision officer Manasvi Naresh and Tehsildar Dharmendra Swami reached Mandawari village on Monday afternoon and inquired about the incident. The concerned officials were immediately instructed to improve the arrangements.

According to the locals, the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea has been going on at the Mandawari Panchayat headquarters for the last 15 days. Some people suffering from vomiting and diarrhea are admitted in the sub-district hospital Begu, while some have been referred to the district hospital Chittorgarh. Some sick people also got themselves treated in Udaipur.

A team of all the departments came to the village and conducted a door-to-door survey. As soon as the complaint came, the team of the medical department was sent to the spot and samples were taken and a survey was conducted.

  1. Read more: 4 Children Die, 2 Critical In Indore Orphanage; Food Poisoning Suspected; Collector Orders Probe
  2. Over 100 Guests Taken Ill After Eating at Wedding in Rajasthan's Tonk
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

TAGGED:

FOOD POISONING IN CHITTAURGARHOUTBREAK OF VOMITING AND DIARRHEARAJASTHAN NEWSFOOD POISONING IN RAJASTHANVOMITING DIARRHEA RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.