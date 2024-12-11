ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Mumbai For Illegal Stay

Mumbai: Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for staying illegally in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the personnel of Samta Nagar and D B Marg police stations.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Robiul Moyazzem Hussain Alam and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan, and a woman - Pinky alias Shirin Moniruzzan Monir Sheikh.

The trio was looking for some job in the city. Investigation revealed that they had fled from Bangladesh to India due to poverty and unemployment in their home country, the official said.

The police received information about Bangladeshi nationals residing in Kandivali. To verify the tip-off, two individuals were spotted acting suspiciously and were taken in for questioning.

"During their interrogation, they admitted that they were from Bangladesh. The police seized two mobile phones from them, which revealed that they were in contact with their families and relatives in Bangladesh," he said.