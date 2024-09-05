ETV Bharat / state

Woman Alleges Physical Assault by Auto Driver Over Cancelling Ride in Bengaluru

By PTI

Additional Director General of Police Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken. The video of the incident was also shared by the woman on the social media platform.

Bengaluru: A woman has alleged that she faced harassment and was physically assaulted by an auto driver here after she cancelled the ride booked through an app. She said the incident happened on Wednesday when she and her friend booked two autos on Ola. Ola responded to her on social media platform 'X' saying they would investigate the incident, which it said "sounds quite alarming", after she tagged the ride-hailing company in her posts demanding immediate action.

Additional Director General of Police Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken. The video of the incident was also shared by the woman on the social media platform. "Yesterday in Bangalore (Bengaluru), my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she cancelled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuse," the woman alleged.

"The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences," she alleged. She said things escalated when he tried to snatch her phone. "I resisted, and he slapped me in front of my auto driver, who did nothing, and bystanders who remained passive. Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he'd beat me with his slippers too," she further alleged.

Responding to her post, ADGP Kumar stated: "Such behaviour is unacceptable. (A) few people like him give (the) auto drivers community a bad name. Have informed the concerned to take appropriate action." Later, 'Ola Support' responded to her posts and said: "This sounds quite alarming.. Don't worry, we are here to help you with this."

