Delhi: Woman Allegedly Raped By Lawyer In Tis Hazari Court Chamber; Probe On

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a lawyer in the national capital after a 21-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by the man inside his chamber at Tis Hazari Court in north Delhi, police said on Thursday, August 8.

The accused called her on the pretext of giving her a job on July 27 but forced himself on her and then raped her, the complainant mentioned in her statement. A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at the Sabzi Mandi Police Station and a probe has been initiated.

The victim said that the lawyer threatened to harm her reputation if she disclosed the abuse to anybody. He gave her

₹1,500 and asked her to leave, an officer said, citing woman's complaint. When the woman got home, she told her aunt about the incident, and her aunt rushed to the police and registered a case. Legal action is underway.

