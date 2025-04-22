ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Aided by Sister, Electrocutes Estranged Husband To Death In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a chilling case of premeditated murder, a woman, allegedly frustrated by her estranged husband's interference in her personal life, electrocuted him to death with the help of her sister at KPHB limits in Hyderabad.

The crime, which occurred last Friday came to light on Monday. According to police and family sources, the deceased, Sailu (45) from Pathalingayapalle in Medak district, had been living separately after his estrangement from his wife Kavitha, a native of Kolapalle in Peddashankarampet mandal, for the past ten years due to frequent quarrels.

The couple had a 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son, both of whom stayed with Sailu and his mother in Pathalingayapalle. Kavitha, who works as a daily wage labourer, lived in Nizampet near KPHB and reportedly developed multiple addictions over time.

Despite their separation, Sailu remained involved in his children’s lives and would often confront Kavitha over her behaviour. This persistent interference allegedly angered Kavitha, who began plotting his murder.

On April 12, Sailu paid Rs 24,000 to someone, who owed him money and then traveled to Nizampet, where Kavitha had arranged for him a job of a watchman at an apartment in Mayurinagar. Kavitha’s sister Jyothi and her husband Mallesham lived nearby at a hut in Mithra Hills, where Kavitha took Sailu several days later.

Electric shock and brutal killing



On the night of April 18, after Sailu returned home drunk, a quarrel broke out. Later, while he was asleep, Kavitha wrapped electric wires around his neck and electrocuted him. As Sailu struggled to breathe, Jyothi held his legs while Kavitha choked his throat and private parts, ultimately killing him.