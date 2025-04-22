Woman, Aided by Sister, Electrocutes Estranged Husband To Death In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a chilling case of premeditated murder, a woman, allegedly frustrated by her estranged husband's interference in her personal life, electrocuted him to death with the help of her sister at KPHB limits in Hyderabad.
The crime, which occurred last Friday came to light on Monday. According to police and family sources, the deceased, Sailu (45) from Pathalingayapalle in Medak district, had been living separately after his estrangement from his wife Kavitha, a native of Kolapalle in Peddashankarampet mandal, for the past ten years due to frequent quarrels.
The couple had a 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son, both of whom stayed with Sailu and his mother in Pathalingayapalle. Kavitha, who works as a daily wage labourer, lived in Nizampet near KPHB and reportedly developed multiple addictions over time.
Despite their separation, Sailu remained involved in his children’s lives and would often confront Kavitha over her behaviour. This persistent interference allegedly angered Kavitha, who began plotting his murder.
On April 12, Sailu paid Rs 24,000 to someone, who owed him money and then traveled to Nizampet, where Kavitha had arranged for him a job of a watchman at an apartment in Mayurinagar. Kavitha’s sister Jyothi and her husband Mallesham lived nearby at a hut in Mithra Hills, where Kavitha took Sailu several days later.
Electric shock and brutal killing
On the night of April 18, after Sailu returned home drunk, a quarrel broke out. Later, while he was asleep, Kavitha wrapped electric wires around his neck and electrocuted him. As Sailu struggled to breathe, Jyothi held his legs while Kavitha choked his throat and private parts, ultimately killing him.
By early morning, with the help of Mallesham, they wrapped Sailu’s body in a tarpaulin sheet and hired an auto for Rs 3,000, heading towards a forest area near Jogipet in Sangareddy district to dispose of the corpse.
However, the auto driver became suspicious of their intentions and questioned them. Unable to explain themselves, the trio brought the body back to Mithra Hills at around 11 am on April 19.
Kavitha told her children that their father had gone to work on a sand lorry and hadn’t returned, instructing them to inform village elders. Later that night, the body was hidden in construction waste in Mithra Hills.
Police Crack the Case with Driver’s Tip
On April 20, as suspicion grew among the children and village elders, they confronted Kavitha. Her vague responses prompted them to inform the local police.
Meanwhile, the auto driver had already alerted the KPHB police about the suspicious package and the behaviour of the three passengers.
Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police identified Kavitha. On Sunday midnight, they detained her in Pathalingayapalle. During questioning, she confessed to the crime. Police subsequently arrested Jyothi and Mallesham as well. Further investigation is on.