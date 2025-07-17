Dungarpur: At least two minor children drowned in a well after their mother allegedly threw them into it in Mokarwada village here in Rajasthan, police said. She also tried to harm her third child, who somehow escaped, they said.

The deceased children were identified as a 4-year-old boy, Jeetu, and a 2-month-old girl. Their 6-year-old sister, Urmila, escaped by running away.

The incident took place nearby, 5 km away from their residence, as the woman was taking them away from home so that she wouldn’t face any resistance, according to police.

Woman Accused Of Throwing Her Children Into Well In Rajasthan; Two Dead (ETV Bharat)

Citing eyewitnesses, police claimed that the accused woman threw her two children into the well before the third managed to flee. “She was caught by people working in nearby fields and handed over to the police. During interrogation, she told us that she had undergone surgery two months ago and, unable to recover, decided to kill her children and herself,” said an official.

Her husband, an auto rickshaw driver, is yet to be questioned over the incident, he said.

After hours of searches by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) divers, the bodies of the children have been retrieved, and the mother was handed over to the police. “An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway. Further details, including the motive of the act, will come to the fore after the probe is complete,” police said.