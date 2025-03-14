ETV Bharat / state

Woman Accused Of Forcing Teen To Observe Roza In UP's Jhansi; Case Registered

Jhansi: A teenage girl was allegedly influenced by a neighbour and coerced into observing Roza and offering Namaz. When her father opposed it, tensions escalated, leading to police intervention and protests by Hindu organisations, who accused the neighbour of attempting religious conversion.

A resident of the Kotwali police station area alleged that his 16-year-old daughter was manipulated by a neighbour, Shahnaz alias Sana. Shahnaz reportedly convinced the girl that observing Roza and Namaz would bring prosperity and wealth. Believing her, the teenager fasted for three to four days and began offering Namaz.

Upon learning about this, the father confronted his daughter, who revealed Shahnaz’s role. The father and his brother then reprimanded Shahnaz. Following this, Shahnaz reportedly went to her brother’s house on Thursday and attempted to die by suicide. Her brother immediately informed the police, but she fled before they arrived.