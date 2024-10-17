ETV Bharat / state

Woman Abandons Newborn Daughter In Gurugram Hospital

On the complaint of the medical officer of the hospital Dr Devender Yadav, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown woman

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Woman Abandons Newborn Daughter In Gurugram Hospital
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Gurugram: A woman allegedly abandoned her newborn daughter in the laboratory of a hospital, police said on Wednesday. On the complaint of the medical officer of the hospital Dr Devender Yadav, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown woman, they added.

Yadav in his complaint said he was on duty at the hospital on Tuesday evening when he spotted a baby girl in the laboratory area. The child is a newborn who is one to three days old, and was abandoned by her mother, according to the doctor.

The girl had no injuries and her condition was fine. She was shifted to the NICU ward of the hospital for better care, he added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown woman at sector 10 A police station on Wednesday, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to find the accused.

Gurugram: A woman allegedly abandoned her newborn daughter in the laboratory of a hospital, police said on Wednesday. On the complaint of the medical officer of the hospital Dr Devender Yadav, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown woman, they added.

Yadav in his complaint said he was on duty at the hospital on Tuesday evening when he spotted a baby girl in the laboratory area. The child is a newborn who is one to three days old, and was abandoned by her mother, according to the doctor.

The girl had no injuries and her condition was fine. She was shifted to the NICU ward of the hospital for better care, he added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown woman at sector 10 A police station on Wednesday, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to find the accused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN ABANDONS NEWBORNGURUGRAM POLICEGURUGRAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.