Woman, 55, Murdered During Sleep; Her Granddaughter Injured In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place at Purvameer village of Maharajpur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Kusma Devi (55). Devi lives in an old house separately from her two daughters-in-law while her two sons work outside Kanpur.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was murdered in Uttar Pradesh while her granddaughter survived in the attack after the killers smashed their heads with bricks while they were sleeping on the intervening night of September 19 and 20 in Kanpur district, police said.

Local sources said that on Thursday night, Devi slept with her 9-year-old granddaughter in the courtyard of her house. On Friday morning, when Kusma Devi did not come out of the house for a long time, the family members became suspicious. The family members reached the spot and saw Kusuma Devi's blood-soaked body lying in the courtyard. The girl was rushed to the hospital by the family while the police also rushed to the spot in the meantime.

A team of police rushed to the spot including DCP East Shravan Kumar, ACP Chakeri along with a forensic team. The motive behind the murder is not clear yet and further investigation is going on.

According to the police, Devi's husband Shankar died about 10 years ago. Kusma has two sons Himanshu and Govind both of whom work outside Kanpur.

DCP East Shravan Kumar Singh said that the incident is very serious. The 9-year-old girl has also suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to Hallet Hospital where she remains critical. In the preliminary investigation, it seems that someone close to the family is involved in the murder, police said.