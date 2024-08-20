ETV Bharat / state

Woman, 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Stopped From Entering Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote that four Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were stopped from entering Assam in Dhubri. He said that Assam Police had detained the infiltrators at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Woman, 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Stopped From Entering Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: The Assam Police have successfully averted an infiltration bid along the Indo-Bangladesh border when four Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman, were intercepted while illegally entering the state.

Crossing the Indo-Bangla border at Assam's Dhubri, a woman, Lipi Akhtar entered the state in the early hours of August 18. She reached Sukchar of South Salmara district on foot and spent a day in the area after taking shelter in a house. When she came to Dhubri by boat from Sukher Char, Lipi was intercepted by police from Yogamaya Ghat.

During investigation, the woman revealed how she had entered the Indian territory with the help of brokers. She told police that she came to Assam with her husband and 15 other Bangladeshi nationals. Two brokers helped them to enter India. After investigation, Assam Police and administration handed her back to the Bangladesh authority.

In this context Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on his X handle saying, "Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Smt Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by @assampolice."

"Investigation has revealed that Smt Akhtar entered Indian territory on the early hours of 18th August 2024 at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours. After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted," he added.

This apart, three other Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police, who had entered the state from Tripura side. They have been identified as MD Abu Shaid, MD Sarwar and Asadul Islam. While Shaid hails from Akhila village in Rajshahi district, Sarwar and Islam are residents of Godagari village in Rajshahi district. One of them had entered India for the second time.

Sarma had earlier said that not a single Bangladeshi infiltrator would be allow to enter Assam during the crisis. Expressing his concern about the issue Sarma further wrote, "Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh."

The question that rises now is whether Assam police will be able to arrest the other 16 Bangladeshis who entered Assam from Dhubri side as revealed by Lipi Akhtar.

Read more

Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt By 4 Bangladeshi Nationals In Karimganj

Guwahati: The Assam Police have successfully averted an infiltration bid along the Indo-Bangladesh border when four Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman, were intercepted while illegally entering the state.

Crossing the Indo-Bangla border at Assam's Dhubri, a woman, Lipi Akhtar entered the state in the early hours of August 18. She reached Sukchar of South Salmara district on foot and spent a day in the area after taking shelter in a house. When she came to Dhubri by boat from Sukher Char, Lipi was intercepted by police from Yogamaya Ghat.

During investigation, the woman revealed how she had entered the Indian territory with the help of brokers. She told police that she came to Assam with her husband and 15 other Bangladeshi nationals. Two brokers helped them to enter India. After investigation, Assam Police and administration handed her back to the Bangladesh authority.

In this context Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on his X handle saying, "Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Smt Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by @assampolice."

"Investigation has revealed that Smt Akhtar entered Indian territory on the early hours of 18th August 2024 at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours. After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted," he added.

This apart, three other Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police, who had entered the state from Tripura side. They have been identified as MD Abu Shaid, MD Sarwar and Asadul Islam. While Shaid hails from Akhila village in Rajshahi district, Sarwar and Islam are residents of Godagari village in Rajshahi district. One of them had entered India for the second time.

Sarma had earlier said that not a single Bangladeshi infiltrator would be allow to enter Assam during the crisis. Expressing his concern about the issue Sarma further wrote, "Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labor work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh."

The question that rises now is whether Assam police will be able to arrest the other 16 Bangladeshis who entered Assam from Dhubri side as revealed by Lipi Akhtar.

Read more

Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt By 4 Bangladeshi Nationals In Karimganj

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM POLICEHIMANTA BISWA SARMABANGLADESHI NATIONALSBANGLADESHI NATIONALS DETAINED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.