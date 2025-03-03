For The First Time In Madhya Pradesh, Wolves In Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary Will Be Radio-Collared

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh with the highest population of wolves is conducting a study on their ecology at Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary. If things go as planned, three wolves of the sanctuary will soon be radio-collared to study about their survival and population dynamics.

A two-year study was initiated by the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) in Jabalpur in February 2024. Now, the sanctuary has sought permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to radio collar three wolves. As soon as permission is received, the wolves will be fitted with radio collars. The purpose of this research is to know about the life of wolves, their favorite food, habitat, their daily routine and their co-existence with animals like tiger and leopard, officials said.

Nauradehi is a natural habitat of Indian wolf (Canis lupus pallipes), a subspecies of gray wolf. Nauradehi was given the status of a tiger reserve a year ago. Prior to this, Nauradehi, spanning about 1197 sq km, was known as the natural habitat of wolves and was given the status of a sanctuary in 1975.

The wolf census was conducted across the country in 2022. In which, Madhya Pradesh secured the first position by having the highest number of wolves. It was revealed that 3170 wolves were found in India of which, 20 per cent were in Madhya Pradesh. As per a state-wise data, Madhya Pradesh had 772 wolves followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat with 532 and 494 wolves respectively.

According to experts, Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest habitat of gray wolf in Madhya Pradesh. This research was started after the number of tigers increased here. One of the objectives of the study is to find out what effect arrival of tigers has had on the lifestyle and food habits of wolves, they said.

Research scientists of SFRI said that wolves live in packs and three wolves from different packs will be selected and radio collared. After this, their activities will be closely monitored, they said.

Deputy director of the sanctuary, Dr AA Ansari said, "On the orders of the Madhya Pradesh government, SFRI approved a two-year research project for studying wolves. Under this, three wolves will be fitted with radio collars and monitored. The aim behind the research is to study the impact of tigers on the behavior of wolves. Also, it will help in understanding how wolves hunt and their selection of prey".

Ansari said that the research will help in managing the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in a better manner. "SFRI and the tiger reserve management will work together in this study as soon as permission is received. This is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, that wolves are being radio collared," he added.