Wolf That Killed 9 People Caught By Forest Dept In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A wolf that killed nine people including eight children and an elderly woman, has been caught by the forest department in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday, officials said.

The wolf had been creating terror in Mahsi area of ​​Bahraich with many people falling prey to it. A few days ago, an infant was snatched from its mother's lap by the wolf and over a dozen people have been injured in similar attacks in the district recently.

Forest department teams from five districts were engaged to catch the wolf and 200 personnel were deployed for the task. Finally, the wolf was trapped in a cage that had been set up by the department.

However, an atmosphere of fear and panic still prevails here as residents suspect more wolves are roaming around in the area. Forest range officer Deepak Singh said that a net and a cage were set up in Kolela village of Sisayya Chudmadi of Mahsi. On Thursday morning, the wolf got trapped in the net and was locked in the cage. After which, it was taken to the range office and further action will be taken, Singh said.